版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 05:08 BJT

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at most major U.S. banks

Aug 15 Delinquency rates fell at major U.S. banks in July, as consumers
continued to keep up with their bill payments. 
                               Net charge-off rate         Delinquency rate
                              July 2012    June 2012     July 2012    June 2012
JPMorgan Chase          4.58         3.71           1.93         2.06
Discover Financial      2.22         2.40           1.83         1.88
Capital One Financial   2.62         3.41           3.09         3.16
American Express Co     2.0          2.0            1.2          1.2
Bank of America Corp    5.05         5.04           3.17         3.23
Citigroup                 4.28         3.74           2.39         2.44

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐