TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at most major U.S. banks

Aug 15 Delinquency rates fell at major U.S. banks in July, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate July 2012 June 2012 July 2012 June 2012 JPMorgan Chase 4.58 3.71 1.93 2.06 Discover Financial 2.22 2.40 1.83 1.88 Capital One Financial 2.62 3.41 3.09 3.16 American Express Co 2.0 2.0 1.2 1.2 Bank of America Corp 5.05 5.04 3.17 3.23 Citigroup 4.28 3.74 2.39 2.44