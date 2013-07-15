版本:
Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in June

July 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks in June as consumers continued with their payment of loans. Delinquency rate, however, rose in Capital One Financial Corp. Charge-offs fell in most banks while it rose in Bank of America Corp and Discover Financial Services.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

June 2013 May 2013 June 2013 May 2013 JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.18 3.34 1.58 1.60 American Express Co 1.9 1.9 1.1 1.1 Bank of America Corp 4.21 4.03 2.52 2.60 Capital One Financial Corp 4.06 4.17 3.05 2.97 Discover Financial Services 2.2 1.95 1.52 1.58 Citigroup Inc .89 3.0 1.89 1.98
