TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May

June 16 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for the month of May as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell at Capital One and Citigroup.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

May 2014 Apr 2014 May 2014 Apr 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.05 3.05 1.37 1.44 American Express 1.6 1.6 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 3.75 3.42 1.97 2.08 Capital One 3.36 3.98 2.74 2.82 Discover Financial 1.97 1.72 1.47 1.52 Citigroup 2.40 2.59 1.46 1.54 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
