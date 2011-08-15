版本:
UPDATE 1-Delinquencies continue to fall at most major US card cos

 (Adds Citigroup numbers)	
 Aug 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at
most major U.S. lenders in July, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up with
their bill payments.	
 However, Bank of America recorded a higher charge-off rate last month, as it included a
one-time loss on accounts associated with deceased customers. Also, Capital One posted a
marginally higher delinquency rate in July.	
                                      	

                                  Net charge-off rate         Delinquency rate 	
  	
                                    July 2011     June 2011   July  2011   June 2011 	
 	
 Bank of America                   7.43       6.97          4.05      4.16        	
 JPMorgan Chase                    4.78       4.94          2.52      2.59 	
 Discover Financial                3.83       4.04          2.60      2.71	
 Capital One Financial             3.77       4.41          3.37      3.33 	
 Citigroup Inc                       6.64       6.47          3.39      3.56	
 (All figures in percent)	
 	
(Compiled by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore)

