TABLE-Delinquencies continue to fall at most major US card cos

Sept 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at most major U.S. lenders in August, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up with their bill payments.

However, Citigroup Inc and Capital One showed a slight decline in credit quality.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2011 July 2011 Bank of America 6.79 7.43 3.96 4.05 JPMorgan Chase 4.67 4.78 2.48 2.52 Discover Financial 3.60 3.83 2.49 2.60 Capital One Financial 4.10 3.77 3.43 3.37 Citigroup Inc 6.92 6.64 3.35 3.39 (All figures in percent)

(Compiled by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)