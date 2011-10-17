版本:
中国
2011年 10月 18日

TABLE-Delinquencies continue to fall at most major US card cos

 Oct 17 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at
most major U.S. lenders in September, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up
with their bill payments.	
 However, Capital One showed a slight decline in credit quality.	
                                      	

                                  Net charge-off rate         Delinquency rate 	
                                   Sept 2011     Aug 2011     Sept 2011    Aug 2011 	
 Bank of America                 5.99       6.79            3.99        3.96        	
 JPMorgan Chase                  4.13       4.67            2.53        2.48 	
 Discover Financial              3.17       3.60            2.50        2.49	
 Capital One Financial           3.90       4.10            3.65        3.43	
 American Express Co             2.6        2.7             1.5         1.4	
 	

    	
 (All figures in percent)	
 	
 (Compiled by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore)

