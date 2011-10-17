TABLE-Delinquencies continue to fall at most major US card cos

Oct 17 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at most major U.S. lenders in September, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up with their bill payments.

However, Capital One showed a slight decline in credit quality.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Sept 2011 Aug 2011 Sept 2011 Aug 2011 Bank of America 5.99 6.79 3.99 3.96 JPMorgan Chase 4.13 4.67 2.53 2.48 Discover Financial 3.17 3.60 2.50 2.49 Capital One Financial 3.90 4.10 3.65 3.43 American Express Co 2.6 2.7 1.5 1.4

(All figures in percent) (Compiled by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore)