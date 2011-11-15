版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 04:12 BJT

TABLE-Delinquency rates rise marginally at most major US card cos

 (Adds Citigroup's October rates)	
 Nov 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates rose slightly at most
major U.S. lenders in October, as a weak economy and stubbornly high unemployment rates took a
toll on American consumers trying to keep up with their bill payments, but remained near
historically low levels. 	
 	

                          Net charge-off rate        Delinquency rate     	
                          Oct 2011  Sept 2011       Oct 2011  Sept 2011        	
Bank of America        5.98     5.99             3.97       3.99             	
JPMorgan Chase         4.18     4.13             2.55       2.53             	
Discover Financial     3.26     3.17             2.48       2.50             	
Capital One Financial  3.96     3.90             3.73       3.65             	
American Express Co    2.3      2.6              1.5        1.5                 	
Citigroup                5.66     5.87             3.26       3.30	
 	
 (All figures in percent)    	
 	
 (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore;)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐