U.S. Coast Guard: Gulf sheen may be from Deepwater incident

Sept 27 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday that several recent sightings of a sheen in the vicinity of the capped BP Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico indicate the possibility of a release from a riser pipe or other debris leftover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon incident.

The USGC has put rig operator Transocean on notice that it may be financially accountable for debris removal and costs.

BP's Macondo well is not suspected as a source of the sheen.

A spokesman for Transocean did not immediately have a comment.