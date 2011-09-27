UPDATE 2-US Gulf sheen could be from Deepwater Horizon-USCG

* Sheens seen near BP well in big Gulf of Mexico spill

* Coast Guard says driller Transocean may be responsible

* Sunken rig, pipe, debris may be oozing leftover oil

* Inspection in August showed well not leaking

(Adds Transocean comment, sample analysis planned, paragraphs 7-9)

Sept 27 Sightings of oil sheen near the capped BP Plc (BP.L) Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico suggest the source may be sunken debris from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard issued a notice to Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner of the drilling rig involved in the disaster, that it may be financially accountable for any costs related to controlling the pollution.

"We're working with Transocean to try to determine whether the wreckage is the cause," Coast Guard spokeswoman Elizabeth Bordelon said.

Transocean's Deepwater Horizon drilling rig was working on the Macondo well offshore of Louisiana when the well blew out April 20, 2010, sinking the rig, killing 11 workers and causing the worst U.S. marine oil spill, totaling nearly 5 million barrels.

"There's no salvage plan at this time. If need be, we'll provide oversight, but anything further regarding a salvage plan is a question for Transocean," Bordelon said.

BP's Macondo well is not suspected as a source of the sheen after remotely operated submarines were sent down to inspect it following the initial reports of sheen, she said.

Analysis of samples will help determine the source, Bordelon said.

A spokesman for Transocean said the drilling company has accepted responsibility for fluids from the rig, such as diesel fuel, but that BP is responsible for any oil from the well, even if it emanated from debris after the well was sealed.

A BP spokesman had no immediate comment.

Shares of Transocean traded in the U.S. closed 73 cents, or more than 1 percent lower, at $51.74. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols and Anna Driver in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York)