2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-U.S. concrete prices $200 mln senior secured notes

Nov 19 US Concrete Inc : * U.S. concrete prices $200 million of senior secured notes due 2018 * Priced offering of senior secured notes at issue price of 100% of aggregate principal amount of the notes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
