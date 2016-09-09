TD Bank reopens US callable Tier 2 market with blowout deal

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Toronto-Dominion Bank found
overwhelming demand from global investors for a US$1.5bn
callable Tier 2 bond this week, buoying hopes the US dollar
market will open up to more banks looking to cut the cost of
complying with capital regulations.
The deal was the first of its kind with a call feature sold
into the US since 2013.
Banks issuing into the US have traditionally stuck to bullet
deals instead, mainly because investors are sceptical of the
incentive to call and so charge banks more for the option,
bankers said.
But investors appear to be getting more comfortable with the
structure - believing that TD has a strong incentive to retire
the debt after 10 years - while a broad-based hunt for yield has
also helped boost demand for riskier securities.
"We have heard for the longest time that the US market is a
bullet-only market, but people are getting more comfortable now
with valuing the call option," one financial institutions
analyst told IFR.
A banker on the deal said it would not have been possible to
sell the callable issue into the US market without the
tremendous rally in credit markets over recent months.
The need to find bigger returns is pushing investors into
riskier subordinated debt, even if there is only a sliver of
extra spread, the banker said.
"We needed that kind of backdrop so investors would be more
open-minded about fair value on a callable trade."
While there is a risk to investors that TD does not call the
bond after 10 years, the bank does have a strong incentive to do
so.
That is mostly because the capital benefits of the debt
start to diminish in the final years before maturity, losing 20%
of Tier 2 capital treatment per annum in the final five years of
a bond's life under Basel III regulations.
The 10-year call feature gives TD the option to retire the
debt early - saving five years of paying interest on the debt
even as its regulatory benefit declines.
Interest costs may also become more expensive if TD does not
call the bond at the first - and only - opportunity on September
15, 2026. The coupon resets after that point to 220.5bp over the
prevailing five-year mid-swaps rate.
The coupon on the bond currently is 3.625%.
PRICING THE OPTION
Instead of issuing a 15NC10 deal, TD could also have sold a
10-year bullet structure. But a 10-year would have had a lower
capital benefit, and only would have cost a fraction less.
Investors across Asia, Europe and the US poured US$10.5bn of
orders into the trade, enabling TD to squeeze pricing to just
5bp wider than where it would have priced a 10-year bullet
trade.
The deal priced at T+205bp, the tight end of guidance and
well inside IPTs of T+237.5bp.
While the majority of buyers were happy to stay in the deal
even after guidance was released 22.5bp-32.5bp inside IPTs,
around US$1bn of orders were pulled at that point.
"This basically got priced as a 10-year with a little bit of
spread for the optionality," said one investor who dropped out
of the book, saying he was not being paid enough for the
extension risk.
"It's priced and structured to be called, but the world
could be very different in 10 years, and we want more of a give
for that optionality."
Market participants were stunned by how tight the deal
priced, but said it was unsurprising given the strength of
global demand in the book.
The bonds were trading around 9bp tighter on Friday morning.
Deutsche Bank was the last issuer to sell a callable Tier 2
bond into the US, in 2013. However, that transaction performed
poorly in the secondary market - and the structure failed to
catch on among US investors.
"The US market never really believed in the moral obligation
to call," said a DCM banker away from TD's deal.
"TD is the right name to enter the market with this
structure. It's rated Single-A, which is helpful for a lot of
investors that would otherwise have walked away from it."
TD Securities, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were
bookrunners on the transaction.
