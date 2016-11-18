New junk-bond provisions called into question

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Junk-bond issuers are using
aggressive new terms that make it easier for them to breach bond
covenants voluntarily, a trend that has some in the market up in
arms.
Recent trades from Rackspace and ServiceMaster explicitly
rule out a premium payment for bondholders in the event of a
covenant breach.
Although those deals found plenty of willing buyers, critics
say the language marks a sea-change in the protections on offer
for junk-bond investors, who by definition are already
undertaking greater risks than buyers of high-grade bonds.
"In my 20 years as a lawyer in the high-yield bond market,
this is the worst potential covenant change I have ever seen,"
Covenant Review CEO Adam Cohen said this week.
The changes have been occasioned by a US court ruling in
September against pawn shop operator Cash America.
The court ordered Cash America to pay a make-whole premium
to bondholders, because the sale of the majority of a wholly
owned subsidiary violated covenants in its bond indenture.
"Most practitioners that are sophisticated in this area
believe that the case was wrongly decided," said a partner at an
international law firm who advises issuers and underwriters.
"This [new bond] language is a vaccination [against that],"
he told IFR, calling it "an attempt to clarify what most
practitioners thought was the case all along".
POWER OUTRAGE
Cloud computing company Rackspace was the first to introduce
the change, putting the language in a US$1.2bn bond backing its
LBO from private equity giant Apollo Global Management.
Covenant Review, which provides research on bond terms for
the buyside, called the provision in the October deal
"outrageous" and warned investors against buying into similar
offerings.
But just a week later, building maintenance company
ServiceMaster included similar terms in a US$750m bond sold to
refinance existing debt.
According to Covenant Review, the changes might allow
issuers to take on increased credit risk, default "with near
impunity" and deprive investors of "hundreds of millions of
dollars of consent fees".
Companies pursuing asset sales and spin-offs, or that plan
to sell themselves to private equity firms through a leveraged
buyout, often risk breaching covenants in their debt indentures.
But they usually offer bondholders a fee to obtain a waiver
- or opt to buy back outstanding notes at a premium - so that
they can act without worrying about a default.
By stating from the outset that bondholders are not entitled
to premium payments upon a covenant breach, however, the new
provisions are in effect tilting the balance of power against
bondholders.
"At the end of the day, what the provision does is to remove
any ambiguity and resolve it in favour of the issuer," said
Justin Cooke, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.
One example comes from the Rackspace LBO itself.
Because Apollo's proposed terms would have tripped some of
the covenants on Rackspace's pre-LBO debt, it had to agree to
retire that debt at the make-whole price of 115 cents to the
dollar.
According to Covenant Review analyst Ross Hallock, if the
new language had been in those notes, investors would only have
had the option to stay in the bonds or declare the debt
immediately due at par in a so-called acceleration.
Even with the new language, neither the Rackspace nor
ServiceMaster bonds appeared to have been met with significant
push-back from investors.
And the new provisions are likely to become just another
element to factor in as issuers and investors negotiate pricing.
"If that creates trepidation on the part of the buyside,
they can price that into the issuance," said Cooke.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Matthew Davies)