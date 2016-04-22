Dividend recap deals return as junk bonds heat up

NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - In another sign that the US junk
bond market has turned the corner, syndicate desks are prepping
a number of deals that pay juicy dividends to private equity
sponsors.
Many investors are wary of so-called dividend recap deals,
one of the most aggressive junk bond structures, because they
see sponsors taking skin out of the game.
But as market tone improves, and cash keeps pouring into the
asset class, leveraged finance bankers believe new deals will
clear the market without too much trouble.
"There are real green shoots," one banker told IFR. "Part of
it is cash. There have been strong inflows."
At least one dividend recap deal is already in the works: a
US$670m bond from Apollo Global Management for its McGraw-Hill
Education business.
The bond, expected to be announced soon, will run alongside
a US$1.305bn leveraged loan already being marketed.
Apollo will receive US$300m from the proceeds of the sale
after existing debt is refinanced.
Other dividend recap offerings should be surfacing soon.
"We have two or three ready to go in the next couple of
weeks," a second banker said.
SEEING THE FUTURE
As always, though, execution matters - and one recent deal
got shelved after investors concluded that leverage was too
high.
Sources said the trade, a US$485m second-lien best-efforts
bond for logistics equipment leasing company TRAC Intermodal
last month, stumbled because leverage was too high.
"I don't think you are going to see a six-times levered name
trying to bring a dividend deal to go in the sponsor's pocket,"
said Tom Stolberg, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles.
"People would have to have a pretty good impression of the
issuer and the leverage."
And while investors naturally demand a premium for dividend
recap deals, the decision to buy may be determined by their
confidence in a sponsor's exit plans.
American Renal this week was the first sponsor-backed
company to go public since First Data's $2.8bn IPO in October,
though Apollo is planning an IPO for McGraw-Hill Education.
That underscores how weak the IPO market for sponsors has
been of late, and many on the buyside say they don't like
dividend recap deals without an exit strategy in place.
"The only way it makes sense to me is if you can really tell
me that this is a bridge to an IPO," said Darren Hughes, co-head
of high yield at Invesco.
"If that is the case, there is potentially quite a bit of
upside," he told IFR.
"But if it's just a private equity sponsor who has been
there for some time and just wants to take some dough out, I
don't want to be there."
CASH IN HAND
But with cash levels high - in the region of 8% for some
high-yield funds - dividend recap deals might be an appealing
option for a buyside looking at waning supply.
After another jumbo LBO cleared the market this week, a
US$3.14bn bond for security firm ADT that was also from Apollo,
there are not a lot of trades building up in the pipeline.
The M&A bond pipeline is currently only about US$60bn, one
of the bankers said, and even that is largely made up of a few
very large trades.
Dell, for example, is expected to sell US$25bn of bonds to
finance its acquisition of EMC, split between investment-grade
and high-yield offerings.
The latter could be as much as US$18bn, the banker said.
Other big trades include a roughly US$2.275bn bond backing
the buyout of Veritas by Carlyle, a US$5bn-$6bn debt financing
for Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company (EFIH) and
another US$6bn or so debt raising to finance the merger between
Energy Transfer Equity and Williams.
"None of these big M&A deals are expected to come anytime
soon," said the banker.
And while investors wait on supply, fresh infusions of cash
keep streaming into the asset class.
According to Lipper, high-yield funds have seen a net inflow
of more than US$14.5bn in the past 10 weeks.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Additional reporting by Davide
Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)