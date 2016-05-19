Top banks differ on junk bond outlook

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - The two largest sellers of US junk bonds have issued sharply divergent forecasts for the asset class, underscoring market uncertainty about everything from the economy to when the Federal Reserve will raise rates.

JP Morgan has doubled its total return forecast for junk bonds this year to 12%, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch concluded that high-yield could actually end 2016 in the red.

Although opposing views of the market are common on Wall Street, investors and analysts say the two biggest names in junk bond underwriting have rarely been so far apart.

"We have never really seen diverging views like these," said one high-yield portfolio manager.

After a turbulent 2015, in which US high-yield bonds lost 4.6% on average, a rebound in commodity prices has helped them recover from February lows to post a 7.3% gain so far this year.

But Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes the junk bond rally will not last, and that the sector could even wind up with a negative 1% return for the year.

"I don't understand why you wouldn't be bearish," said Michael Contopoulos, BAML's head of high yield and leveraged loan strategy.

"There are too many negative catalysts that could take spreads meaningfully higher," he said, specifically pointing to the Fed as likely the most immediate catalyst for a sell-off.

But Contopoulos also pointed to a possible drop in oil prices and both the US presidential election and the British referendum on leaving the EU among a host of potential problems.

"Ebitda growth over the past five quarters has been the worst we have seen in a non-recessionary period, default rates have jumped and capital markets have been incredibly challenging, especially for low-quality issuers," he said.

"I think investors should sell the strength and monetize positions that they are able to monetize at this point in time."

Even excluding commodity-related credits, which are expected to account for most of the defaults, Contopoulos expects the asset class to return just between 0% and 1% this year.

Gershon Distenfeld, director of high-yield and investment-grade credit at AllianceBernstein, called the BAML forecast "a very strong and provocative view".

POSITIVE VIEW

In the bullish camp, JP Morgan - ahead of BAML as the number one underwriter of junk bonds since the financial crisis - sees the first year of double-digit returns in the sector since 2013.

In notes to clients seen by IFR, high-yield research strategist Peter Acciavatti outlined why the bank has recently upped its returns forecast from 6% to 12% for the full year.

He pointed to an "increasingly accommodative global central bank landscape" that has drawn investors frustrated with negative rates in Japan and Europe to come hunt for yield into the asset class.

"The improved backdrop for commodities and next year's default outlook, coupled with a modest uptick in earnings and global growth expectations, mean we need to make adjustments to our year-end 2016 forecasts," he wrote.

He said the bank was narrowing its end-of-year yield and spread targets by 190bp and 150bp respectively to 8.00% and 650bp - just 24bp wider than the 626bp average spread over Treasuries currently.

"Spreads of 80% of the high-yield universe are not unreasonable, despite tightening more than 200bp over the past couple of months," Acciavatti wrote.

By those calculations, and with more than 7% in returns already booked this year, high-yield investors should be able to simply clip their coupons to reach 12% final return or 2016.

But to realize BAML's bearish call on non-commodity paper, spreads on both Double B and Single B bonds would have to widen by around 100bp, and Triple Cs by around 300bp, by the end of the year.

"BAML is saying the credit cycle is coming to an end," said Darren Hughes, a portfolio manager at Invesco. "What JP Morgan is saying is that we still have two or three years left." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)