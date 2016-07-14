版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 05:18 BJT

US junk bond funds see 2nd-largest inflow ever: Lipper

NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - US junk-bond funds have racked up the second-largest one week net inflow ever recorded, with US$4.35bn pouring in during the week ended July 13, Lipper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐