Foreign buyers fuel blazing high-grade bond market

NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - The red-hot US investment-grade bond market is on pace for a record quarter of issuance, boosted by an influx of foreign investors hunting for yield they cannot find elsewhere.

With more than US$34bn already priced this month, the primary is only about US$60bn away from racking up its biggest quarter ever - and there is no sign of a slowdown anytime soon.

In addition to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's signal that a rates hike is not immediately on the cards, the market is being fuelled by ever-greater demand from outside the US.

Foreign buyers are scooping up bigger chunks of new deals, desperate to get some kind of return in the face of rock-bottom - and sometimes even negative - yields in Europe and Japan.

"We are once again seeing a resurgence of European activity in the market," one New York-based syndicate banker told IFR.

"We see it, we hear about it. It's all about yield."

Five more borrowers put new deals up for grabs on Wednesday, just as the European Central Bank kicked off a long-awaited corporate bond-buying program.

The ECB policy move is expected to push European corporate yields even lower, making US corporate offerings even more appealing to a buyside looking to maximize returns.

"No wonder we are seeing big foreign inflows to the US corporate bond market," Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists said in a note this week.

" is the only place that has yield, size and (relative) liquidity."

U.S. VS THEM

While funding costs remain historically low, BAML said the yields that US companies are paying are roughly eight times that on offer in European bonds.

That differential is pushing European investors to take bigger portions of deals, snatching up 15% of Nasdaq's US$500m offering last week, for example.

That figure would normally be less than 5%, one banker on the deal told IFR.

Of course the scramble for supply is also pushing in US corporate yields as well - but in turn that is encouraging for US borrowers wanting to jump into the market.

Average spreads on US high-grade bonds tightened 2bp to T+154bp as of Tuesday from T+156 last Friday.

Sports clothing company Under Armour, rated at the lower end of the investment-grade scale at Baa2/BBB-, was able to sharply pull in pricing Wednesday on its debut in the market.

Leads brought in levels more than 40bp from IPTs to launch on an upsized US$600m 10-year trade.

Recent borrowers have had similar success.

Fortive, the industrial tech spin-off of Danaher, sold a US$2.3bn deal this week that was almost eight times covered.

Those bonds have rallied up to 10bp in secondary trading - even after it pulled in pricing by up to 52.5bp in the bookbuilding process.

And as earnings blackouts resume in July, the fight for paper will only intensify.

"People are still buying aggressively," the banker said. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)