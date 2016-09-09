RPT-More issuers looking at 40-year bonds after Home Depot success

(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
By Hillary Flynn
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Home Depot's successful 40-year
bond this week has piqued the interest of a number of high-grade
issuers that have so far this year focused on issuing bonds with
maturities only up to 30 years, said bankers.
While the issuance of 30-year bonds has increased in recent
months, 40-year issues have surprisingly been a rarity.
In the year so far, just three corporate high-grade
borrowers, including Home Depot, have ventured that far up the
curve, compared with 12 last year and eight in 2014.
Issuance has been focused on the shorter end of the market
or bonds with maturities of 10 years and below, as borrowers
remain unsure about appetite for longer tenors due to
uncertainty about the direction of US interest rates.
Out of the US$964.067bn of high-grade bonds issued year to
September 7, US$505.9bn have had tenors of 10 years and below,
while US$458.111bn have carried longer maturities.
But investors are now increasingly willing to risk going
longer. This mindset change is partly driven by a quest to
increase returns, as longer-term bonds have performed much
better than expected this year. Investors also simply get paid
more by adding duration.
"If you are an investor and were worried about duration
risk, you have missed out this year," said a banker. "If you
have been on the sidelines, it has been a painful year."
STRONG APPETITE
The overwhelming response to Home Depot's 40-year bond this
week underscored the growing strength of appetite for paper with
this tenor.
The US$1bn tranche was the home improvement company's
first-ever 40-year and came as part of a US$2bn bond sale.
It was a hit not only with traditional insurance companies
but other accounts that would not typically buy this paper,
helping swell the order book to US$5.8bn. That in turn allowed
the company to tighten the spread by 25bp during bookbuilding.
The bonds were finally priced with a new issue concession of
just 3bp compared to outstanding paper, which again reflected
the strength of demand for the piece.
From a cost perspective, garnering 40-year money also made
sense, given the flattening of the long-end swaps curve over the
last few weeks, said bankers.
"If issuers think there is value, they will do longer," said
a second banker. "And if the curve is flat, why not?"
Investors already comfortable buying 30-year paper also
think that a 10-year extension is worth the risk, especially in
this low-rate environment.
"We are not worried about the duration extension of going
into the longer maturity because they are not that much longer
in duration terms - or interest rate sensitivity - than 30-year
," said Mike Collins, a senior investment officer at
Prudential.
For Home Depot, the outcome certainly looked attractive at a
final spread of 135bp over Treasuries. While it is not a strict
apples-to-apples comparison, that spread was tighter than the
155bp achieved this week by the similarly rated Shell on a
shorter dated 30-year.
Home Depot also priced inside the Treasuries plus 150bp
secondary level on a 3.95% 2056 sold in August by Microsoft - a
rare Triple A borrower and one of the few corporates that has
ventured this far up the curve.
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan,
Paul Kilby)