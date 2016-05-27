US high-grade logs biggest month ever

NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - The US high-grade market logged its biggest month ever in May, topping US$160bn as borrowers locked up financing ahead of any possible rates hike coming this summer from the Fed.

With one session still to go on Tuesday, the primary market has already bested the previous record of May 2015, helped by Dell's US$20bn deal - the fourth-largest corporate bond ever.

Borrowers were keen to jump in before the Fed and next month's British referendum on whether to quit the European Union, two significant risks that could upend the markets.

"We knew May was going to be busy, but thought it would be around US$115bn," one syndicate banker told IFR. "Everyone wants to get ahead of Brexit and the Federal Reserve meeting."

READY BUYERS

Throughout the month, offerings got a warm reception from investors, who filled order books to bursting and allowed issuers to ratchet in pricing.

The month saw two consecutive weeks of more than US$50bn in issuance, which had only been achieved once before, as the buyside snapped up deals amid an improved overall tone.

Dell's US$20bn trade amassed an US$87bn order book, while pharmacy chain Walgreens got more than US$40bn in orders for its five-part US$6bn offering.

That allowed it to price all five tranches with a negative new issue concession.

As one DCM banker put it: "The market is wide open."

Dell and Walgreens were only two of a host of M&A deals, and acquisition financings should continue to be a significant driver of issuance.

Even though planned tie-ups between Pfizer and Allergan, and Halliburton and Baker Hughes, eventually fell apart, large bond financings for companies like Teva are still on the table.

"Rates are so low and spreads are so tight," the banker said. "There's no other way for companies to grow. If you can fund at 3% debt, that's very compelling."

LOW PRICING

That level may not be attainable across the board, of course, but spreads overall remain relatively low - even after hitting multi-year wides in February.

The average investment-grade bond spread has tightened nearly 70bp since then to hit 154bp this week, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

At the bottom rung of high grade, Triple B bonds have tightened nearly 100bp to 209bp.

Meanwhile cash continues to pour into the asset class.

Lipper reported another net inflow for the week ended Wednesday, with almost US$873m coming in to investment-grade bond funds.

That leaves the year-to-date net inflow at just over US$11bn. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)