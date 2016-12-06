版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 00:51 BJT

Books for Pemex US dollar bond reach US$30bn: lead

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Books for a new up to three-part US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos have reached US$30bn, according to a lead on the deal.

Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil company, is selling a long 10-year bond with IPTs at 7% - low 7% and fixed and floating long five-year bonds with IPTs at 6% - low 6% and Libor equivalent.

Active bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Jack Doran)

