As short-term debt costs rise, borrowers eye bonds

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - The cost of short-term debt
in the US$1trn commercial paper market has skyrocketed in recent
weeks, forcing borrowers to look at other longer-term options
such as bonds.
Funding costs in the bond market, still in historically low
territory, now look more appealing as rates in commercial paper
- debt typically maturing in nine months or less - have spiked.
Dutch lenders Rabobank and ING are among those that recently
printed bonds instead of turning to the short-term market,
finding the gap between the two to have narrowed dramatically.
"The environment is changing," Sjaak-Jan Baars, global head
of funding at Rabobank, told IFR. "It's getting more difficult
to see activity in the market."
Three-month commercial paper rates have gapped out by more
than 10bp since June, while Libor - the bedrock rate for
short-term bank borrowing - is hovering near a seven-year high.
Much of the increase is attributed to reforms, taking effect
in October, that have spurred heavy outflows from prime money
market funds, which are the main buyers of commercial paper.
Among other things, the reforms will allow such funds to
charge liquidity fees and suspend redemptions in order to
prevent the kind of run on funds seen after Lehman Brothers
filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
They will also force prime funds to let their net asset
value vary by being marked to market - violating the long-held
policy of keeping shares fixed at US$1 par value.
Worried about these changes, investors have pulled some
US$200bn out of prime funds in the last three months alone,
according to research from Morgan Stanley.
In turn that has dried up liquidity for commercial paper -
and sent CP borrowing rates soaring.
"It could be that investors are merely moving sooner,
implying that outflows in August and September will be less than
expected," RBS US rates strategist Blake Gwinn wrote in a note
published Wednesday.
"However, from a prime fund manager's perspective, we think
that you have to assume that this is a sign of
greater-than-expected flows to come."
BANK FOCUS
While targeted at prime funds, which focus on corporate
paper, the new rules do not apply to funds that invest primarily
on government or government-guaranteed debt.
So as investors have yanked their cash away from prime
funds, those funds have already begun slashing their purchases
of commercial paper.
In particular, they are steering clear of CP with a maturity
of more than two months, because that paper would come due after
October 14 when the new rules come into force.
"The reason it is biting now is because three-month CP would
now carry over the October deadline," said a London-based
syndicate banker. "So it's more difficult to roll."
The crunch in the CP market is especially troubling for
financial institutions, which account for about half of the
US$1trn of outstanding as of July, according to Federal Reserve
data.
"Banks are far less reliant than they used to be on that
market, but there is still a significant amount of funding that
gets done there," the banker said.
French banks, for example, are the biggest issuers of
commercial paper among all European banks, according to
Citigroup strategists.
If outflows from prime funds continue as expected - and
rates keep rising as some anticipate - the bond market is likely
to become a preferred option for banks needing to raise cash.
Rabobank, for example, raised US$1.4bn from three-year fixed
and floating-rate notes this month only about 4bp wider than
what was available on a one-year - and comparable to CP costs.
"It makes little sense to unsecured money from money
funds at high rates when term [2yr and 3yr] rates are relatively
cheaper," Barclays analysts said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan, Natalie Harrison and Helene
Durand; Additional reporting by Eric Diamond; Editing by Jack
Doran and Marc Carnegie)