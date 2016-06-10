U.S. corn, soy stocks tighter due to S. American crop woes-USDA

| WASHINGTON, June 10
and soybeans will be tighter than expected in the United States
as problems with crops in Brazil and Argentina have raised
demand for U.S. supplies from overseas buyers, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Friday.
In its monthly supply and demand report, the government cut
its new-crop and old-crop ending stocks outlooks for both corn
and soybeans by more than analysts had forecast.
Concerns about the crops in South America have pushed corn
and soybean futures up sharply during the past two months
despite a speedy planting season in the U.S. Midwest. Soybean
futures peaked at their highest in nearly two years during the
rally while corn jumped to its highest since July 2015.
For corn, USDA said U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16 would be
1.708 billion bushels, down from its May outlook for 1.803
billion bushels. It lowered its 2016/17 corn end stocks view to
2.008 billion bushels from 2.153 billion bushels.
Analysts had been expecting old-crop corn stocks of 1.772
billion bushels and new-crop stocks of 2.125 billion bushels,
based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
Old-crop soybean stocks were cut to 370 million bushels from
400 million bushels. New-crop soy stocks were lowered to 260
million bushels from 305 million bushels. That compares with
analysts' forecasts of 385 million bushels for old-crop and 289
million bushels for new-crop.
USDA trimmed its 2015/16 Brazil corn harvest outlook by 3.5
million tonnes to 77.50 million tonnes and its Brazil soy
harvest outlook by 2 million tonnes to 97 million tonnes,
reflecting dryness in key growing areas. The cuts outstripped
market forecasts.
It left its estimate of Argentine 2015/16 crops unchanged,
at 27 million tonnes for corn and 56.5 million tonnes for
soybeans, but said that harvest delays there have helped the
U.S. export program.
Wheat supplies are expected to rise to a 29-year high even
as the balance sheet for corn and soybeans tightens.
USDA pegged 2016/17 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 1.050
billion, up from its May outlook of 1.029 billion bushels, due
to a record winter wheat yield of 50.5 bushels per acre. The
government raised its winter wheat production forecast to 1.507
billion bushels, with bigger harvests expected in key states
such as Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Old-crop wheat ending stocks were raised to 980 million
bushels from 978 million.
Wheat stocks were largely in line with analysts'
expectations.
