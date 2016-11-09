U.S. corn, soybean harvests to be bigger than expected -USDA

| WASHINGTON, Nov. 9
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 The U.S. Agriculture
Department raised its already record forecast for U.S. corn and
soybean harvests on Wednesday, with gains keyed by increased
yield estimates in major production states such as Iowa,
Minnesota and Ohio.
The bumper harvest will leave a larger-than-expected
stockpile of both commodities even with increased usage
forecasts, the government said in its monthly supply and demand
and production reports.
Timely planting and near-perfect growing conditions for much
of the summer weighed on corn and soybean prices throughout the
growing season and into harvest as reports from the fields
confirmed expectations of a massive crop.
USDA pegged U.S. corn production for the 2016/17 marketing
year at 15.226 billion bushels, based on an average yield of
175.3 bushels per acre, up from its October outlook of a 15.057
billion bushel harvest and an average yield of 173.4 bushels per
acre.
Analysts had been expecting corn production of 15.041
billion bushels and a yield of 173.2 bushels per acre, based on
the average of forecasts in a Reuters survey. The USDA's yield
and production view matched the high end of the range of
analysts' forecasts.
For soybeans, USDA said the crop would be 4.361 billion
bushels, 92 million higher than its October outlook. The
government's soy yield view was raised to 52.5 bushels per acre
from 51.4.
Analysts, on average, had expected a soybean harvest of
4.314 billion bushels, based on a yield of 52.0 bushels per
acre.
In Iowa, the top corn production state and the second
biggest for soybeans, USDA raised the average soybean yield to
59.0 bushels per acre from 58.0. The Iowa corn yield view also
was raised by 1 bushel per acre to 199.0
USDA unexpectedly raised its 2016/17 corn ending stocks
outlook to 2.403 billion bushels, which would be the fifth
biggest ever, from 2.320 billion.
USDA raised its soybean ending stocks forecast to 480
million bushels, 60 million bushels higher than the average of
analysts' estimates and up from its October estimate of 395
million bushels. If realized, soybean ending stocks would be the
third biggest on record.
On the demand front, USDA raised its soy usage outlook by
just 7 million bushels, with a 20 million bushel cut to
crushings largely mitigating 25 million bushels of increased
exports.
The government also boosted its wheat ending stocks outlook
by 5 million bushels to 1.143 billion, in line with market
forecasts.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)