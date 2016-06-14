U.S. farm loan funds running out as credit crunch deepens

| CHICAGO, June 14
The U.S. government's $2.65
billion operating loan program for farms is close to running out
of funds as cash-strapped grain farmers and cautious banks have
rushed to shore up capital to survive the industry's worst
downturn in more than a decade.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency
funding for direct loans or guarantees are expected to be
depleted by the end of June, about three months before the next
year's program restarts Oct. 1, USDA officials told Reuters on
Tuesday.
It is the second year in a row that money has dried up
before the end of the fiscal year, the latest sign of a credit
crunch as commercial banks and lenders have reined in lending to
farmers, already hurt by sinking grains prices.
That has forced farmers to turn to federal help to ride out
the global grains downturn.
Commercial banks and lenders have also scrambled to get
guaranteed operating loans, which ensure that as much as 95
percent of the farm's operating loan will be backed by the
government.
A recent rebound in crop prices, with soybeans up 37 percent
since early March and corn up 23 percent, has not cooled demand.
These FSA loan guarantees and direct loans are often
considered to be loans of the last resort, say banking experts.
Without the financial support, some farmers may struggle to
survive until the next cash injection in the fall, say rural
economy experts.
In the past, such lending typically focused on smaller or
new farmers with fewer resources.
But as grain prices plummeted early this year, and economic
erosion continues to squeeze Midwest farmers' capital
expenditures and pressure farmland values, a growing number of
agricultural lenders turned to the federal government, FSA staff
said.
As of the end of May, applications for operating loans to
the FSA were up 23 percent, while funding obligation has jumped
19 percent, compared to a year earlier, according to agency
data.
The applications continue to roll in even from farmers that
have not needed FSA loans in the past, said Edwin Elfmann, vice
president of government relations at political affairs at the
American Bankers Association.
USDA officials and banking experts estimated that the
backlog of applications by October could be as much as $650
million.
Banking and agricultural groups have pleaded for help from
House and Senate appropriations committees, but have received no
clear response yet, Elfmann said.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter. Additional reporting by Mark
Weinraub in Washington D.C.)