USDA to issue crop report as scheduled on Wednesday

WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Agriculture Department said it will issue the November crop report as scheduled on Wednesday at 0830 EST/1330 GMT despite a request from one firm to delay it until next week.

"USDA will release Wednesday's reports as scheduled," said a spokesman.

In a letter to USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Chicago-based futures brokerage R.J.O'Brien requested a delay in the November crop report from Wednesday to Nov. 14.

The delay, which comes on the heels of "the unprecedented events" tied to the collapse of MF Global MFGLQ.PK last week, was needed to reduce price volatiltiy until clients of the bankrupt company have transferred their accounts to a handful of brokerages, the firm said in the letter dated Nov. 7. [nN1E75T0AR]

