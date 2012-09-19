USDA shifts release time for key crop reports to noon

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin publishing its monthly crop reports at midday starting in January, it said on Wednesday, shifting the release of the world's most closely watched agricultural data into the middle of the Chicago trading day.
In a move brought on by the CME Group's shift to nearly round-the-clock trading of its benchmark grain and oilseed contracts, the USDA said the new 12 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. Chicago) release was the best option. Until now the reports were released at 8:30 a.m. EST, when Chicago markets had been shut.
"The shift to a noon release allows for the greatest liquidity in the markets, provides the greatest access to the reports during working hours in the United States, and continues equal access to data among all parties," USDA Chief Economist Joseph W. Glauber said in the statement.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.