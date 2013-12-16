版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 19:18 BJT

USEC says expects to file for bankruptcy in first quarter of 2014

Dec 16 USEC Inc, a supplier of enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants, said it expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the first quarter of 2014.

The company said it expected to file the pre-arranged and voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company said it did not expect any its subsidiaries to file for bankruptcy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐