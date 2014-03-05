Uranium supplier USEC files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 USEC Inc, a supplier of enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants, filed for a prearranged bankruptcy on Wednesday.
USEC listed assets of $70 million and liabilities of $1.07 billion as of Dec. 31, in its bankruptcy filing.
The case In re: USEC Inc, No.14-10475, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing