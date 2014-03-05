版本:
Uranium supplier USEC files for bankruptcy

March 5 USEC Inc, a supplier of enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants, filed for a prearranged bankruptcy on Wednesday.

USEC listed assets of $70 million and liabilities of $1.07 billion as of Dec. 31, in its bankruptcy filing.

The case In re: USEC Inc, No.14-10475, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
