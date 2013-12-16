版本:
BRIEF-USEC down 66 percent premarket; expects to file bankruptcy in Q1 of 2014

NEW YORK Dec 16 USEC Inc : * Down 66 percent to $3 in premarket; expects to file bankruptcy in Q1 of 2014
