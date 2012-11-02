Hyundai, Kia overstated mileage on most 2012, 2013 models-EPA

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp overstated the gasoline mileage for a majority of their 2012 and 2013 models, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate have submitted a plan to the EPA for cars currently on dealer lots to be relabeled with new window stickers reflecting the corrected mileage estimates, the EPA said. The mileage on most labels will be reduced by one to two miles per gallon, with the largest adjustment being a six mpg highway reduction for the Kia Soul.
"Consumers rely on the window sticker to help make informed choices about the cars they buy," Gina McCarthy, assistant administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation, said in a statement. "EPA's investigation will help protect consumers and ensure a level playing field among automakers."
Regulators found discrepancies between agency results and data submitted by the automakers, the EPA said.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei