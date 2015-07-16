U.S. FCC set to reject Dish entities' $3.3 bln auction discounts - WSJ

July 16 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is set to reject $3.3 billion worth of discounts
requested by partners of Dish Network Corp, SNR
Wireless and NorthStar Wireless, in the government's $45 billion
airwave auction earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources.
The FCC officials reviewed $13.3 billion of winning bids by
the two entities backed by Dish Network and decided that the
companies did not qualify for small business discounts, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1LnBS2g)
The FCC news comes as Dish struggles to convince Deutsche
Telekom AG to sell T-Mobile US Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter, as the race for
U.S. airwaves, on which telecommunication devices ranging from
ham radios to smartphones rely on, intensifies.
Dish Network and officials at the FCC declined to comment.
Reuters reported in March that the FCC was planning to
change the rules for the government's airwave auction to prevent
big companies from tapping a discount program intended for small
businesses.
SNR Wireless and Northstar Wireless could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in New York, Alina Selyukh in
Washington and Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)