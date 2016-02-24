Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley in the lead for US Foods IPO-sources

Feb 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are poised to
secure leading underwriting roles in the roughly $1 billion
initial public offering of US Foods Holding Corp, people
familiar with the matter said.
The offering represents one of the biggest IPO assignments
available to investment banks so far this year, as persistent
stock market volatility has made IPOs in the United States few
and far between.
US Foods, a Rosemont, Illinois-based food distributor which
filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission earlier this month, is close to formalizing
underwriter roles with banks. Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley are in pole positions, the people said this week, but
warned that no final decisions have been made.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. US Foods did not respond to a
request for comment, while Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
representatives declined to comment.
US Foods' planned IPO comes after a failed effort by its
owners, private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and
KKR & Co LP, to sell it to larger peer Sysco Corp
for $8.2 billion, including debt.
That deal fell apart last year after the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a lawsuit to block it. A U.S. federal judge
ruled in favor of the antitrust watchdog in June.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR bought US Foods from
European grocery Royal Ahold NV in 2007 in a transaction valued
at $7.1 billion.
For fiscal year 2014, US Foods reported about $23 billion in
revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of $860 million, according to its IPO
prospectus. It has approximately $4.7 billion in debt.
In marketing IPOs, companies often use peers as reference
for pricing. Performance Food Group Co and Sysco trade
at around 9 and 11 times their projected 12-month EBITDA
respectively.
US Foods plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under
ticker symbol 'USFD'. It will use proceeds from the offering to
pay back debt and for general corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Berlin; Editing by Bill
Rigby)