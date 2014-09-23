版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 23日 星期二 09:14 BJT

U.S. FTC mulling antitrust lawsuit against Sysco, US Foods deal -WSJ

Sept 22 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering a possible antitrust lawsuit against Sysco Corp's $3.5 billion deal to buy debt-ridden US Foods from private equity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The FTC has been investigating the proposed merger, which was announced in December and would combine the only two food suppliers with a nationwide reach.

The consumer protection watchdog is also mulling alternatives such as mandating Sysco and US Foods to divest assets to competitors, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1uTDkBj)

The antitrust concerns focus on whether the merger will drive up costs for thousands of restaurants, hospitals and hotels that they supply on nationwide contracts.

The commission is expected to make a decision on whether to block the deal within weeks, the report said.

The mega-merger has already rattled customers who rely on the companies for everything from pre-scrambled eggs for school meals to truffle mousse desserts for high-end restaurants.

US Foods and Sysco were not immediately available for comment on the report. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐