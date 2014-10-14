Sysco in talks with FTC to save US Foods deal - NY Post

Oct 14 Food distributor Sysco Corp's
executives are in talks with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
to save the company's attempt to buy rival US Foods Inc, the New
York Post reported.
The regulatory body is expected to reach a decision by Oct.
31 on whether to block the deal, the newspaper reported, citing
sources. (bit.ly/1CgoMMA)
Sysco in December offered $3.5 billion to buy debt-ridden US
Foods from its private equity owners in a deal that would
combine the top two U.S. food distributors and create a company
commanding at least a quarter of the $235 billion North American
market.
The Director of Competition at the FTC, Deborah Feinstein,
has also notified the FTC's five commissioners that she is ready
to file a lawsuit to block the deal unless certain conditions
are met, the Post said.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month FTC was mulling
an antitrust lawsuit against the deal.
The antitrust concerns focus on whether the merger will
drive up costs for thousands of restaurants, hospitals and
hotels that the companies supply on nationwide contracts.
Sysco has said it would limit any divestitures in the deal
to $2 billion in revenues, and that it would be able to save
money with fewer warehouses and fuller trucks, and thus drive
out costs.
Sysco and the FTC were not immediately available for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing
by Don Sebastian)