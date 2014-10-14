Sysco in talks with FTC to save US Foods deal - NY Post

Oct 14 Food distributor Sysco Corp's executives are in talks with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to save the company's attempt to buy rival US Foods Inc, the New York Post reported.

The regulatory body is expected to reach a decision by Oct. 31 on whether to block the deal, the newspaper reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1CgoMMA)

Sysco in December offered $3.5 billion to buy debt-ridden US Foods from its private equity owners in a deal that would combine the top two U.S. food distributors and create a company commanding at least a quarter of the $235 billion North American market.

The Director of Competition at the FTC, Deborah Feinstein, has also notified the FTC's five commissioners that she is ready to file a lawsuit to block the deal unless certain conditions are met, the Post said.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month FTC was mulling an antitrust lawsuit against the deal.

The antitrust concerns focus on whether the merger will drive up costs for thousands of restaurants, hospitals and hotels that the companies supply on nationwide contracts.

Sysco has said it would limit any divestitures in the deal to $2 billion in revenues, and that it would be able to save money with fewer warehouses and fuller trucks, and thus drive out costs.

Sysco and the FTC were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)