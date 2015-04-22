Sysco files memorandum against FTC injunction on U.S. Foods merger

April 22 Food distributor Sysco Corp
said it had filed a memorandum opposing the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission's efforts to block its proposed merger with smaller
rival U.S. Foods Inc.
Sysco said it filed the memorandum on Tuesday in the U.S.
Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, opposing
the FTC's motion for preliminary injunction against the merger.
The U.S. government filed a lawsuit in February seeking to
block Sysco's $3.5 billion takeover of US Foods, saying the deal
would "eliminate significant competition" in the sector.
