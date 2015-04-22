UPDATE 2-Sysco opposes FTC challenge to its purchase of U.S. Foods

(Adds details from release, fact that document was sealed, CEO
quote)
By Diane Bartz
April 22 No. 1 U.S. food distributor Sysco Corp
has filed a memorandum opposing government efforts to
block its proposed purchase of rival US Foods Inc on
Tuesday, according to court records.
The sealed memorandum was one of many documents that Sysco
has filed in its fight with the Federal Trade Commission's over
whether it can merge with No. 2 US Foods.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Sysco said the FTC
erred in claiming there was a national market for food
distribution. According to Sysco, even big nationwide chains and
industry purchasing groups may buy from a variety of
distributors, many of them regional.
Sysco also said the FTC erred in its analysis of local
markets, calling them "highly competitive."
"In one instance, the FTC claims Sysco and US Foods would
control 100 percent of the market in San Diego. In reality, more
than two dozen companies compete for customers' business in San
Diego," Sysco said.
The U.S. government filed a lawsuit in February seeking to
block Sysco's $3.5 billion takeover of US Foods.
The FTC is asking for a preliminary injunction that would
temporarily stop the deal while an FTC administrative law judge
tries the case.
The FTC has said that it may drop merger challenges if it
loses a preliminary injunction fight. A hearing in U.S. district
court in Washington begins on May 5.
Sysco President and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeLaney
expressed confidence that the companies would prevail. "We look
forward to presenting all of the facts in court," he added.
The FTC declined comment.
Sysco unveiled its plan to buy US Foods for $3.5 billion in
December 2013.
The companies are the only two U.S. food distributors large
enough to offer nationwide contracts to deliver food and other
supplies, leading to concerns a merger would reduce competition
and give them too much pricing power.
US Foods is owned by private equity firms including KKR & Co
.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Jeffrey
Benkoe)