Sysco says would divest 11 US Foods centers to win deal approval

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Food distributor Sysco Corp said it would sell 11 distribution centers run by takeover target US Foods Inc to Performance Food Group to satisfy antitrust concerns.
The centers generated $4.6 billion in revenue in US Foods' most recent fiscal year, Sysco said on Monday.
Sysco announced its agreement to buy US Foods for $3.5 billion in December 2013. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec