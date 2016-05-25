US Foods raises $1.02 billion in IPO -source

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 US Foods Holding Corp, a Rosemont, Illinois-based food distributor, raised $1.02 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
US Foods priced 44.4 million shares at $23, within its previously indicated $21 to $24 range, the source said.
The source asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. US Foods did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share