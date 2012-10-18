版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-USG down in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Oct 18 USG Corp : * Down 5.5 percent to $21.48 in premarket after Q3 results

