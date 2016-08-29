版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:47 BJT

USG to sell its building product distribution unit for $670 mln

Aug 29 Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million in cash.

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of 2016, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

