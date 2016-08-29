UPDATE 1-USG to sell building products distribution unit for $670 mln

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
(Adds details)
Aug 29 Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its distribution unit, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million, as the company looks to cut debt and focus on its high-return gypsum and ceiling businesses.
The all-cash deal is expected to be completed before the end of 2016, the companies said on Monday.
L&W Supply distributes gypsum wallboard and other building materials in the United States.
The distribution business accounted for about 38 percent of Chicago-based USG's total sales of $3.78 billion in 2015.
Beloit, Wisconsin-based ABC Supply, which also distributes siding and windows, said the acquisition would help it expand in the business of supplying building interiors.
USG had $1.68 billion of long-term debt as of June 30, according to a recent quarterly filing.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co are financial advisers to USG, while RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank are advising ABC Supply. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.