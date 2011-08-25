UPDATE 1-USG says unit to close 8 branches, Nevada custom door business

(Follows alerts)

Aug 25 Building products maker USG Corp said its unit would shut eight distribution branches and its Nevada custom door and frames business by the end of the third quarter, as it continues to be hit by a weak U.S. housing and construction market.

USG Corp, which serves the residential and non-residential construction markets, makes roofing panels, ceilings and floorings. Its unit, L&W Supply Corp, provides distribution network for builders and sub contractors.

The company said it would take a charge of about $7-$8 million in the current and future quarters. It also expects a cash expense of about $6-$7 million in relation to the closures.

Shares of the company closed at $8.22 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.