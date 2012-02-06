UPDATE 1-USG posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss

* Q4 adj loss $0.90/shr vs est loss $0.70/shr

* Sales rise 8 pct

* Shares fall as much as 9 pct

Feb 6 USG Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the building products maker continued to post operating losses at its largest U.S. gypsum wallboard unit, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent.

USG reported an operating loss of $18 million at its unit United States Gypsum Company. The segment contributes about 43 percent of USG's total revenue.

The company's operating loss of $37 million was wider than expected, likely due to the losses it made on every unit of wallboard sold, said Stern, Agee & Leach analyst Todd Vencil in a note to clients.

USG, which serves the residential and non-residential construction markets, said some of its markets remain at or near historically low levels.

USG posted a fourth-quarter loss of $100 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with a loss $121 million, or $1.17 a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it posted a loss of 90 cents a share, compared with analysts' loss expectations of 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $750 million, beating analysts' estimates of $723.5 million.

Shares of the company were down 6 percent at $14.30 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $13.82 earlier in the session.