UPDATE 3-USG People warns growth in demand for staff slowing

* Says euro zone debt crisis hits job growth

* To cut brands to 5 from 20, focus on costs

* Q3 underlying profit 34 mln euros vs 36.5 mln in Rtrs poll

* Q3 sales 853 mln euros vs 881 mln in Rtrs poll

* Shares down 4.2 pct, vs -0.4 pct of midcap index (Adds CEO comment, detail)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 Dutch staffing firm USG People NV echoed a warning by rival Randstad Holding NV about slowing growth in demand for workers, underlining the weak state of Europe's economy thanks to the euro zone debt crisis and government spending cuts.

Europe's fourth-largest staffing firm, which reported lower than expected third-quarter results on Friday, said it would slash its brand portfolio and focus on costs to cope with lower growth, sending its shares down as much as 4 percent.

"The debt crisis and government austerity policies are resulting in a drop in business confidence and are putting a brake on investment and spending," USG People said in a statement.

"Simply by looking at company results you can see that everybody is uncertain. People are waiting for direction from Europe. This is reflected in our numbers," USG People Chief Executive Rob Zandbergen told Reuters.

Its bigger rivals, Randstad and Manpower Inc , said in the past week that growth in demand for workers had slowed in some markets.

"Taking into account the rapidly lowered GDP growth forecast for 2012 and the risk of a recession next year especially in Europe, sales might decline next year and this is not reflected yet by current share price levels," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

There are ongoing fears that Europe will fall into recession due to the debt crisis and government austerity.

"I don't think there will be a recession. On the other hand, looking at the views of analysts and economists who have predicted 2011 would be a good year we all know it is developing differently," Zandbergen said.

Shares in USG People were down 4.2 percent at 6.75 euros by 0927 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 fall of the Dutch midcap index .

USG said it would change its organisation from 2012 to cut the number of brands to five from 20, drop management by country managers, and "focus sharply on costs".

The reorganisation would only affect a handful of managers who would get different functions, Zandbergen said.

USG People reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation excluding incidental items (underlying EBITA), of 34 million euros, up 4 percent from a year ago.

It was expected to report underlying EBITA of 36.5 million euros, based on estimates from four analysts in a Reuters poll, with estimates ranging from 34.1 million to 37.8 million euros.

Third-quarter sales also missed analysts' estimates, growing 2 percent to 853 million euros, just below the lowest forecast of 854 million in a poll of five analysts. (Editing by Sara Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)