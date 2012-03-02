UPDATE 1-USG People Q4 profit misses, warns of uncertainty

* Q4 underlying EBITA 26 mln euros vs 32.3 mln seen

* Q4 sales 795 mln euros vs 818 seen

* Takes 19 mln euro charge on Spanish operations

* Q4 net loss 37 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, March 2 Dutch staffing firm USG People missed fourth-quarter profit expectations as sales fell due to lower demand in the industrial sector and the Dutch public sector, and refrained from giving an outlook due to market uncertainty.

Staffing firms in Europe, such as market leader Adecco and Randstad, have warned of slowing jobs growth after the economy was hit by the euro zone debt crisis, forcing some companies to cut jobs.

USG People, Europe's 4th-largest staffing firm by revenue after Switzerland's Adecco, Dutch-listed Randstad, and U.S.-listed Manpower, said in a statement sales continued to fall in January.

"In January 2012 revenue was 6 percent lower than in the previous year. In view of current uncertainty in the market we are refraining from issuing guidance on the development of revenue and profit in 2012," USG People said.

Fourth-quarter sales fell 5 percent to 795 million euros compared with the same period last year, missing analysts' average forecast of 818 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding some special one-off charges were 26 million euros, missing the average forecast of 32.3 million euros, USG said.

It took a 19 million euro goodwill impairment on its Spanish operations in the fourth quarter because of the economic situation in the country, the company said.

Due to the Spanish charge and other one-off items, such as restructuring costs, it made a net loss of 37 million euros in the fourth quarter, USG People said.