White House scrapped FDA plan to restrict flavored e-cigarettes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 31 A White House office deleted
language in a recently introduced tobacco regulation that would
have removed flavored e-cigarettes from the market until they
had been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, an
edited version of the document shows.
On May 5, the FDA announced a final rule extending its
tobacco authority to include e-cigarettes, pipe tobacco, cigars
and hookah. The rule becomes effective in early August. Under
the rule, companies must seek marketing authorization for any
tobacco product introduced after Feb. 15, 2007.
The rule gives manufacturers a grace period of up to two
years to submit marketing applications, during which they can
continue to sell their products. They can sell them for an
additional year while the FDA completes its review.
As submitted by the FDA to the White House Office of
Management and Budget, the rule gave a grace period for flavored
products of only 90 days after the rule became effective.
Public health advocates have long called for flavored
tobacco products to be banned, saying flavors such as bazooka
Joe Bubble Gum and Cotton Candy are designed to appeal to
children.
The FDA provided pages of data and scientific studies in
support of its plan, noting "a dramatic rise in youth and young
adult use of typically flavored tobacco products, like
e-cigarettes and waterpipe tobacco, and continued youth and
young adult use of cigars."
The OMB deleted both the FDA's planned policy and the
rationale for the policy.
A White House spokeswoman, Emily Cain, said the OMB "does
not comment on changes made during the interagency review
process." The FDA also does not comment, FDA spokesman Michael
Felberbaum said.
In its originally submitted rule, the FDA said it recognized
that numerous flavored products would come off the market within
180 days of the rule's publication "and that this will
significantly impact the availability of flavored tobacco
products at least in the short term."
But it said the move was important because tobacco products
with characterizing flavors, including menthol but excluding
tobacco flavor, were attractive to young people.
"FDA made an overwhelming scientific case to OMB," Matthew
Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in
an interview. "For reasons that are not articulated, those
people substituted their own judgment."
"We are deeply troubled that these important safeguards were
stripped in this way when FDA repeatedly demonstrated that the
science shows flavored products appeal to youth and young
adults," Harold Wimmer, president of the American Lung
Association, said in a statement.
Proponents of e-cigarettes say the products can help people
quit smoking and that flavors are a crucial element of what
makes them attractive to adults seeking to quit. The FDA said in
its original rule that evidence supporting such claims "is thus
far largely anecdotal."
