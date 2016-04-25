U.S. FDA panel meets to discuss Sarepta muscular dystrophy drug

| April 25
April 25 Hundreds of patients and advocates
packed a hotel ballroom in Hyattsville, Maryland on Monday to
try to persuade advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to support approval of an experimental drug to
treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
In briefing documents last week the FDA reiterated a
negative earlier assessment of the drug, made by Sarepta
Therapeutics Inc. It questioned the validity of the
clinical trials and said it was unable to draw reliable
conclusions about the drug's efficacy
Dr. Billy Dunn, director of the FDA's Division of Neurology
Products, opened the proceedings on Monday by emphasizing that
the FDA has not yet made its decision as to whether to approve
the drug, eteplirsen. He also addressed patients, assuring them
that their voices have been heard.
"It is not the volume of the message but the content," he
said. "We listened, and we listened closely."
He also laid out the FDA's responsibility under the law to
ensure the drugs it approves are effective. And he urged the
panel to make its decision based on science in what could be an
emotional meeting.
"Anecdote and emotion do not change the data," he said.
Duchenne's is a rare and devastating genetic disorder
characterized by progressive muscular weakness and degeneration.
It is caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein needed to keep
muscles healthy and primarily affects young men.
The disease typically emerges in childhood, causing weakness
in the arms and legs and eventually the lungs and heart.
Patients typically lose the ability to walk during adolescence
and frequently die in their 20s or 30s, according to the
National Institutes of Health.
Sarepta's senior vice president of regulatory affairs,
Shamim Ruff, acknowledged that the company had not produced a
"traditional" data set since the company did not conduct a
randomized, controlled clinical trial, the gold standard.
Instead it measured the progress of patients in the trial
against how patients with the disease progress historically. But
Ruff said the benefit of the drug as measured by the production
of dystrophin, and clinical benefit as measured by a six-minute
walk test, was strong enough to warrant accelerated approval for
the drug.
The panel will vote at the end of the day on a number of
questions, including whether results of the study provide
substantial evidence that etiplirsen is effective.
