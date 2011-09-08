U.S. investigates pay practices at builders - WSJ

BRIEF-U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order
* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
Sept 7 The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating pay practices at homebuilders PulteGroup Inc , Lennar Corp , D.R. Horton and KB Home , the Wall Street Journal reported.
A copy of a letter dated Aug. 1 said the department was opening an investigation under the Fair Labor Standards Act, but it did not allege any violations of law, the newspaper reported.
Unions have regularly complained about pay and working conditions in the industry, alleging pay scales below minimum wage and a failure to pay overtime, the paper said.
A labor department spokeswoman confirmed the probe and a spokesman for Pulte confirmed receipt of the letter. Lennar declined to comment, and D.R. Horton did not respond to requests for comment, the paper said.
None of the parties could be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.
SYDNEY, Feb 9 New Zealand insurer Tower Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to sell all its shares to Canada's Fairfax Financial for NZ$197 million ($143 million) in a deal that was unanimously approved by its board.
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)