Leonard Green explores sale of USIC -sources

May 30 Buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners is
exploring the sale of USIC LLC, a U.S. company which locates and
maintains the underground cables of utilities, seeking a
valuation of close to $2 billion, including debt, according to
people familiar with the matter.
U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed increase in
infrastructure spending is expected to boost USIC's business
because utility cables have to be located and marked before any
underground excavation is carried out.
Leonard Green has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc to run an auction for USIC, the sources said on
Monday. USIC has 12-month earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of around $150 million the sources
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. USIC, Leonard Green and Goldman
Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
USIC is the largest underground telecommunications, power
and water utility line locating and damage prevention company in
North America. It employs more than 7,500 technicians.
The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company was formed in 2008
when private equity firm Kohlberg & Co acquired and merged two
companies active in the underground locating and marking service
sector, SM&P Utility Resources Inc and Central Locating Service
Ltd.
In 2010, Kohlberg sold USIC to the private equity arm of
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), one of
Canada's largest pension plans, for an undisclosed amount.
Leonard Green, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, acquired
USIC from OMERS in 2013 for $740 million, including debt.
