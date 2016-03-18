Brazil's Usiminas signs loan standstill agreement with banks

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazil's Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA has been granted a grace period by Brazilian and Japanese creditors, the company said on Friday, in a move that should help the largest Brazilian producer of flat steel cope with a deep recession and swelling debt burden.
The so-called loan standstill agreement is valid for 120 days and suspends Usiminas' financial obligations to Brazil's Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social BNDES.
The Japanese creditors affected are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Ltd, Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC , Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. (Reporting by Priscila Jord~ao; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."