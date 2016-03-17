Brazil's Usiminas expects loan standstill on Thursday -paper

BRASILIA, March 17 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA expects to close on Thursday a loan standstill agreement with banks, in a move that should help the largest Brazilian producer of flat steel cope with fallout from a deep recession and a swelling debt burden, Valor newspaper said.

Valor said the agreement was a pre-condition for a 1 billion real ($267.64 million) capital increase approved by shareholders on Friday. A grace period would help the company avoid filing for bankruptcy protection.

Usiminas representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

